Keep Woman’s Club scholarship in mind, the deadline is coming soon

STAFF REPORT- The Scholarship Committee of the Boca Grande Woman’s Club is now accepting applications for the 2021-2022 school year.

Applicants for the program must meet the following criteria: 1) be applying for admission to a school of higher education (including some technical programs); 2) demonstrate a B or better high school grade point average; and 3) be a resident of Boca Grande, the child of a resident of Boca Grande, or the child of a parent who is currently employed and has been employed a minimum of two years on Boca Grande. The primary source of income (at least over 50 percent) must come from work on Boca Grande.

Additionally, all applicants are required to submit a FAFSA form which can be obtained by going to fafsa.gov online (Applicants will need to fill out the FAFSA application and then attach the SAR-Student Aid Report and Estimated Family Contribution form to the BGWC scholarship application).

BGWC Scholarship applications may be obtained by emailing BGWC33921@gmail.com or by contacting the Boca Grande Woman’s Club Scholarship Committee at P.O. Box 1164, Boca Grande, Florida 33921.

Applications are also available to Lemon Bay High School students at the LBHS Career Counseling Center.

Deadline for applications is February 1, 2021. Interviews for all students who qualify for the program will be scheduled in early March.

Founded in 1948, the Boca Grande Woman’s Club began sponsoring scholarships in the early 1970s. Since that time, over 200 students have participated in the program, many of them the first in their families to attend college. The program has grown dramatically in recent years. In all, 38 scholars are receiving financial support from the Boca Grande Woman’s Club for Fall Semester 2020.