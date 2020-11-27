Jingling, jangling, prance fun with RPP in December

STAFF REPORT- Join the Royal Palm Players for an outdoor evening of song, verse, and hilarity featuring some of our island’s well known performers, plus a special guest appearance from “you know who.” But you will never guess who is really behind that white beard! And who is that Sexy Santa Baby? And are those reindeer – or our very own “Tappers?”

This one hour show will take place under the Sunshade at the Boca Grande Community Center at 5 p.m. on December 17, 18, and 19.

Seating will be in socially distanced squares on the green in front of the Sunshade. Squares for golf carts and lawn chairs are both available at $30/square (maximum four people per square within the same household/bubble).

Starting December 1, tickets will be sold through the Royal Palm Players Box Office at 964-2670, and on their website, royalpalmplayers.com.

Masks mandatory to and from your reserved square.

All performers will wear face shields.