It’s the summer send-off! Lee County announces limited summer camp space

BY OLIVIA CAMERON- The summer season is all about pool days, tennis matches and sending the kids away for a summer stay. For those of you wondering what summer camp plans are in store for your kids, we have the answers.

Parents and guardians to children registers in a Lee County Parks & Recreation Summer Camp program received a letter with updates on this year’s guidelines. The standards have been established in response to the Center for Disease Control recommendations. Lee County is excited to host summer camp programs but will be monitoring children’s safety as their top priority.

This year’s camps have limited space with the new rule set to nine campers and one staff member for each program. Campers will still experience outdoors activities with their own groups, however sharing supplies will be prohibited. The staff members will be fully trained on safety protocol and must stay home if they are sick. The Summer Camp Staff may choose to wear masks, however it is not a requirement.

Of the guidelines, it is mentioned that campers who become ill will remain in isolation until the guardian picks them up in a timely manner.

No field trips are planned for the upcoming summer camps. With campers remaining on site, surfaces will be disinfected consistently.

Summer camp will run from June 15 to July 31. The programs are offered at a weekly basis, costing $75 each week per camper. Registration will open on June 1 at 8 a.m. sharp. Availability each week will vary.

In Boca Grande the only camp being held is the Boca Grande Traditional Camp which begins at 7:30 a.m. each day and runs until 6 p.m. This camp is for children kindergarten through fifth grade. Camp is held in the multi-purpose room of the Boca Grande Community Center, 131 1st St. W.

For those wondering, Adventure Camp has not run in the past few years and will not be held this summer.

Outdoor recreation amenities of the Boca Grande Community Center are also open for kids looking to spend time in the fresh air. This includes the playground, courts and pavilions. The community center’s indoor facilities will remain closed to the public until further notice.

To register an eager camper or to find more information regarding their safety, visit leeparks.org or call (239) 533-7275.