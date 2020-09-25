It’s International Clean Hands Week Sept. 20-26

STAFF REPORT – In recognition of the annual health observance, International Clean Hands Week, the Boca Grande Health Clinic would like to talk about the importance of good hand hygiene. Sponsored by the Clean Hands Coalition, International Clean Hands Week is an annual opportunity to remind the world that “Clean hands prevent illness and save lives!”

Who should pay attention to keeping their hands clean?

Everyone! Clean hands are the best defense we have against spreading the common cold and flu germs. And in these days of the Coronavirus, clean hands are essential.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), regular handwashing is one of the best ways to remove germs, avoid getting sick, and prevent the spread of germs to others. Whether you are at home, at work, traveling, or out in the community, hand washing with soap and water or using an alcohol based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, can protect you and your family – and the island community.

How to wash your hands for health

The CDC recommends you practice these five steps every time for proper hand washing:

1. Wet your hands with clean, running water (warm or cold), turn off the tap, and apply soap.

2. Lather your hands by rubbing them together with the soap. Lather the backs of your hands, between your fingers, and under your nails. Don’t forget your thumbs.

3. Scrub your hands for at least 20 seconds. Need a timer? Hum the “Happy Birthday” song from beginning to end twice.

4. Rinse your hands well under clean, running water.

5. Dry your hands using a clean towel.

If you’d like to learn more about hand washing, visit the CDC’s Show Me the Science – Hand washing page.

Clean hands are part of the BG Pledge

In addition to social distancing, proper use of face coverings and quarantining when you are ill, washing your hands with soap and water for the suggested 20 seconds or using hand-sanitizer frequently is an important part of the Boca Grande Pledge.

We thank our local businesses and everyone who has signed the BG Pledge to do our best to go above and beyond to support one another and to keep one another and the entire Boca Grande community healthy and safe for everyone to enjoy for many years to come.

The BG Pledge

• I/We pledge to support local businesses by shopping and dining locally whenever possible.

• I/We pledge to practice physical distancing by staying the recommended six feet apart from others.

• I/We pledge to wear a face mask while frequenting island establishments and businesses and when I am in public.

• I/We pledge to refrain from touching surfaces whenever possible and keep my hands away from my face.

• I/We pledge to wash my hands with soap and water for the suggested twenty seconds or use hand-sanitizer frequently.

• I/We pledge to cover my face when I cough or sneeze and then use hand-sanitizer again.

• I/We pledge to stay home and follow the quarantine guidelines if I am feeling unwell, have traveled, or if I have had contact with a person with COVID-19.

• I/We pledge to call the Clinic or my own medical provider for guidance if I exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed to COVID-19.

• I/We pledge to modify my actions and encourage others to do the same as guidelines and recommendations adjust over time.

• I/We pledge to be positive, kind, and show respect for our community.

If you’d like to learn more about the pledge or take the pledge, we encourage you to visit surveymonkey.com/r/BocaGrandePledge.