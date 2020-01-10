Island Sheriff, Fire & EMS

■ STAFF REPORT

Remember those guys who will do just about anything for anyone, including putting up banners for events, rescuing sea turtles and decorating tall spaces for Christmas? You know who we mean, the guys from the Boca Grande Fire Department. This is your chance to thank them for what they do in our community, and to get some amazing grub at the same time.

The firefighters will be firing up the grill to host a barbecue rib luncheon in the fire truck bay to benefit the Boca Grande Firefighters Association & Benevolent Fund. It will be held on Saturday, Jan. 18, starting at noon. The lunch includes ribs, baked beans, potato salad, a roll and a drink. Cost is $25 per person.

The event will continue until all the ribs are gone. It’s recommended that you get there early to make sure there is still meat to eat.

The firefighters are also soliciting dessert donations for the luncheon. Please drop donated baked goods at the station by 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Boca Grande firefighter T-shirts and performance fabric shirts will also be available for purchase during the event.

The Boca Grande Firefighters Association & Benevolent Fund 501(c)3 supports local scholarships, local cancer patients, firefighters, first responders and families in need in our community and elsewhere.

For more information, contact Nancy at the fire station at (941) 964-2908.

Bicycle vs. bicycle accident and a rogue tent on ambulance log

■ STAFF REPORT

A collision of two bicycles sent one man to the hospital on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

At approximately 8:30 a.m. a call was received by the Boca Grande Fire Department and Lee County EMS that someone had been injured in an accident at the intersection of 19th Street and Gasparilla Road.

Upon arrival they found that one bicycle got tangled up with another, and one of the riders was injured when he fell from his bike.

The person was transported to Englewood Community Hospital.

Last week, on Friday, Jan. 3, a beachgoer was injured when struck by a tent on the beach.

It was windy on the 9th Street beach that day, and the wind picked up a tent from the sand and sent it tumbling down the way, hitting the beachgoer.

The beachgoer suffered injuries to the head and back but was not transported to the hospital.