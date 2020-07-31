Island firefighters respond to boat fire in Boca Grande Pass

The morning of July 29, a 30-foot yacht caught fire near the Boca Grande Pass. Chief C.W. Blosser noted the team was dispatched at 9:12 a.m. after the report came in. The Boca Grande Fire Department responded alongside Lee County’s Marine Emergency Response Team to subside the smoke.

The fire was out shortly before the boat’s capsizing. Two boaters were rescued from the water by Useppa’s recue team.

The boat has been towed to Pine Island for investigation. The cause remains unknown.

Photos submitted