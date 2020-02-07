Island author Roger Howe will give ‘Farm Kid’s Journey’ presentation at Fust

STAFF REPORT – Island author Roger Howe will give a presentation in the Johann Fust Library Loggia on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m.

Roger Howe’s memoir, “A Farm Kid’s Journey,” is more than a personal story, it is a story of our culture and society during the years it spans. In her forward, Dr. Heidi A. McKee, associate professor at the Howe Center for Writing Excellence, states, “In the tradition of the best memoirists, Roger brings not only his own and his family’s stories to life – he also reflects on key periods and moments in history.”

Roger and Joyce Howe met when they were both students at Miami University. They are founders of the Howe Writing Initiative and the Howe Center for Writing Excellence there. They reside in Ohio and spend their winters in Boca Grande.

In the preface of his memoir, he writes, “There are those who say our lives are just a ‘speck in time.’ I prefer to think of each generation as a bridge to the future. This is the story of my bridge.”

Mr. Howe will be introduced by his good friend and fellow writer, Daly Walker. His talk will be followed by a book signing and reception. Mr. Howe is donating the proceeds of the book sales to the Johann Fust Library Foundation. The event is open to the public at no charge.