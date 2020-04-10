In our hour of need: BGWC Emergency Relief Fund reviews first set of requests for aid, seeking matching funds

STAFF REPORT – The Task Force for the BGWC Emergency Relief Fund met on Wednesday, April 8, to review nearly 50 requests from individuals and local businesses that are suffering from immediate economic hardships, due to the closing of so many businesses and services.

There are many critical financial needs at this time and the Woman’s Club is grateful that it is able to support those in need on the island.

The website, bocagrandewomansclub.org has further information as well as links for businesses seeking assistance through the CARE, PPP, and EIDL Federal programs.

The website also contains an application form for individuals seeking financial assistance. People who have lost employment in Boca Grande because of the shuttering of business during this time of COVID-19 sheltering are encouraged to complete the application and submit it to the Task Force.

The Womans’ Club established the Relief Fund last week, committing $250,000 to the cause. During the past week, a number of generous donors made anonymous gifts to create a Matching Challenge Grant of $125,000. The donors are requesting their funds be matched 1:1, which could add an additional $250,000 to help those in our community, bringing the total funds available to $500,000.

All gifts received from now until May 1, 2020 are eligible to be matched. Tax deductible gifts should be made to the Boca Grande Woman’s Club and marked “Relief Fund.” All donations should be mailed to P.O. Box 65, Boca Grande, Florida 33921.