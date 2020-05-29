If you’re cleaning out that pantry, here’s where to donate

STAFF REPORT- Islanders are beginning to head north and are asking about where to leave non-perishable food. Questions may be directed to Jane Caple at (941) 223-2367, Jim Cochrun at (239) 682-0091 or Nick Kaiser at 964-0141.

Also, Jim Benson of Paradise Exclusive/Parsley-Baldwin will continue to accept non-perishable food at the office at 428 W. 4th St. There is a black barrel out front if the office is closed. Please knock on the door and they will accept food during business hours. It will be kept in air conditioning and Jim will continue to deliver it to Helping Hands in Englewood.

If you’re in Englewood you can take food directly to Englewood United Methodist Church. They are located at 700 East Dearborn St. (corner of Pine St. off 776 and Dearborn St.). They will accept non-perishable food Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to noon. Helping Hands is located behind the church. The church office number is (941) 474-5588.

You can also take non-perishables to St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 5265 Placida Rd., Englewood, which is right near the stoplight at Placida Road and Rotonda West. Their phone number is (941) 697-4899 and their website is sfoachurch.com.

Thank you for helping to feed the hungry in a severe time of need.