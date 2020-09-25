If you missed the first of the four-part Healthnetwork ‘Back to Boca’ webinar, it’s not too late to catch up

A four-part free webinar series to provide sound facts about COVID-19; including recommendations for safe travel and safe living on island this season, has begun and is being held by the Boca Grande Health Clinic.

The series kicked off on Wednesday, Sept. 23. Boca Grande residents had an opportunity to join Healthnetwork Foundation and speaker Dr. Paul Auwaerter, MBA, MD, Clinical Director at the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins. Dr. Auwaerter provided the latest knowledge on the transmission of COVID-19, the course of the illness, and updates on testing, as well as addressed travel considerations.

The second webinar will be on Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. with Dr. Laurie Jacobs of Hackensack Meridian Health. Dr. Jacobs will speak on the aftereffects of COVID-19. Through their experience in caring for their patients, Hackensack Meridian Health has developed NJ’s first and only COVID-19 Recovery Center to provide a comprehensive post-COVID evaluation, along with support and treatment.

The third webinar – Date TBD – will be with Dr. Allan Feingold, Medical Director, Occupational & Environmental Medicine at Baptist Health South Florida.

Dr. Feingold will take us on a deep dive into COVID-19 related data. He will discuss cases and trends across the USA, Florida, and near Boca Grande. The impact of preventative measures – masks, social distancing, etc. will also be discussed.

The fourth and final installment in the series will conclude with the return of Dr. Paul Auwaerter, MBA, MD, Clinical Director at the Division of Infectious Diseases at Johns Hopkins. Date will be forthcoming.

All four webinars will be recorded and available to view on the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation’s website: https://bghcfoundation.com/