Hudson’s, post office take action to prevent illness

BY OLIVIA CAMERON – The island has begun to change amid the Coronavirus updates. Local businesses are left to contemplate the safety of the town and the precautionary methods to be taken in the next few weeks.

As a hot spot for frequent travelers, Boca Grande has succumbed to diligent hand sanitizer use. Dry hands have become the new trend, but the community is taking action to lower COVID-19 infection risk.

This pandemic is set to change on a day-to-day basis, however companies have decided to keep their stores clean while remaining open.

Currently, the US Postal Service continues to deliver as an essential business but will follow strategies posted on their website that pertain to medical advice.

The USPS directs employees to maintain a safe distance from customers and to enter their customers’ first initial and last name in place of a direct signature in order to reduce cross-contamination of surfaces. Customers will also be asked to leave mail in receptacles to keep their distance from others.

As monitored by the Center for Disease Control and the World Health Organization, there has been no indication of illness spread by mail. With low risk of deliveries, the USPS will keep delivery equipment disinfected. Mail service is vital to the public and will continue to operate alongside preventative measures.

Hudson’s Grocery has a new in-store visitor limit of 10 people at a time. Lines are sporadic at this time. The store is now open until 2:30 p.m., and the modification of hours has allowed for a better product supply.

Customers of Hudson’s have also been receiving a list of health recommendations from the Boca Grande Health Clinic. This list provides a guideline for employees and customers to follow, including taking online grocery delivery into consideration, buying the produce you’ve touched, allowing one person per family inside the store, maintaining a distance from others, and encouraging “essentials” shopping only.

As the heart of the island’s grocery supply, Hudson’s remains an essential business and has taken to these policies to stop the spread of illness.

Hudson’s is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.