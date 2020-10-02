Hit us with your best shots! Calendar photos needed for 2021

October 2, 2020
Hit us with your best shots! Calendar photos needed for 2021

STAFF REPORT – As we enter the fourth quarter of the year, we have to start thinking about our Boca Beacon 2021 calendar. Each year we ponder over our theme, but this year we’re leaving it up to you.

Whether you’re a professional photographer or an infrequent one, if you have an image or two that you think might represent Boca Grande in a great way, send them to us for consideration.

Files need to be big jpegs, which doesn’t necessarily rule out high-quality cellphone shots. Good definition and color are a must. Please, horizontal shots only.

Submit as many as you like, we will let you know if we pick yours. 

Send all submissions to dgodwin@bocabeacon.com. In the subject line please write “Calendar submission.”

We hope to see your best shots soon!

Marcy Shortuse

