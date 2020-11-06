Historic Preservation Board to meet on Tuesday, NHR nomination public presentation to be held

STAFF REPORT- The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board will be hosting a public hearing regarding the proposed Boca Grande Historic District National Register Nomination at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 10 a.m., at the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium. The presenter will be Mikki Hartig.

The board will also address two Certificate of Appropriateness proposals:

• SCA2020-00028, The Ross gate, located at 371 Gilchrist Ave. (The owner wishes to remove the existing fence and replace it);

• SCA2020-00027, 1030 10th St. W. (the construction of a new pool and the removal of a fountain).