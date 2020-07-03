Historic Preservation Board to meet July 8

STAFF REPORT- The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board will meet next on

Wednesday, July 8 at 10 a.m. in the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium.

The meeting agenda and backup materials for the cases are available starting July 1 at the Lee County DCD Planning Section, located at 1500 Monroe St., Ft. Myers, and online at leegov.com/dcd/events.

1. Call to Order/Roll Call/Review of Affidavit of Publication

2. Approval of Minutes – June 10,

2020

3. Special Certificate of Appropriateness (SCA) Cases:

A. SCA2020-00011, John and Lamar Toole, 751 Palm Avenue, Boca Grande, FL 33921

Replace concrete tile roof with standing seam metal roof and replace existing windows on front and sides.

4. Items by the Public; Board Members; Staff

5. Adjournment – Next Meeting Date: August 12, 2020.

A verbatim record of the proceeding will be necessary to appeal a decision made at this hearing.

The agenda can be accessed at the following link approximately seven days prior to the meeting. leegov.com/dcd/events. To receive agendas by e-mail, contact jmiller@leegov.com.