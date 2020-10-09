Historic Preservation Board to hear case for NHR proposal

BY MARCY SHORTUSE- The first of four meetings regarding parts of the downtown historic residential district’s nomination to the National Historic Register will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. in the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium, which is when the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board will hold their monthly meeting. This discussion regarding the nomination will be informational in nature only; no decisions will be made.

In the mean time, Lee County sent letters out dated October 1 to all residential property owners within the proposed nomination area. The letter does not give notice of the October BGHPB meeting, but instead lists the November 10 meeting of the board, where an informational presentation is scheduled to be given by Mikki Hartig of Historical and Architectural Research Services out of Sarasota.

Hartig is the one whose name appears on the nomination papers as the original filer of this proposal for placement on the Register.

The letter states, “To become effective, the proposed nomination will have to be approved by the State of Florida and the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Register Review Boards. The State of Florida National Register Review Board is scheduled to consider the proposed nomination on February 4, 2021.”

This is the first notice property owners have been given regarding the nomination proposal. Hartig attempted to bring the nomination to the Lee County Historic Preservation Board last month, but counsel representing multiple island agencies was present at the meeting and asked for the presentation made by Hartig to be informational only in nature. The matter is scheduled to be considered again by the LCHPB on December 17.

Other items on the October 14 agenda for the board include:

• A proposed Certificate of Appropriateness for 580 5th Street, which includes a proposed extension of the roof of an existing garage;

• A proposed Certificate of Appropriateness at the Guyol Residence, 361 Lee Avenue, which includes the rehabilitation and addition to a non-contributing residence;

• A proposed Certificate of Appropriateness at the Wood residence, 921 9th Street W,, which includes renovations and additions to existing single-family residence;

• A proposed Certificate of Appropriateness at the Speropulous residence, 1600 E. Railroad Ave., which includes the installation of 544 feet of chain link fence and two gates;

• A proposed Certificate of Appropriateness at 381 Tarpon Ave., which includes the rehabilitation.

A verbatim record of the proceeding will be necessary to appeal a decision made at this hearing. The agenda can be accessed at the following link approximately 7 days prior to the meeting. http://www.leegov.com/dcd/events. To receive agendas by e-mail, contact jmiller@leegov.com.

The meeting agenda and backup materials for the cases are available starting October 7, 2020 at the Lee County DCD Planning Section located at 1500 Monroe St., Ft. Myers, FL, the Johann Fust Community Library, 1040 10th St W, Boca Grande, FL, and online at

leegov.com/dcd/events.