Historic Preservation Board to elect officers and discuss a roof at meeting

STAFF REPORT – The Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board will meet at the Boca Grande Community Center on Wednesday, Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. in the auditorium. The meeting agenda and backup materials for the cases are available at the Lee County DCD Planning Section located at 1500 Monroe St., Ft. Myers, FL, the Johann Fust Community Library, 1040 10th St W, Boca Grande, FL, and online at.leegov.com/dcd/events.

This meeting is scheduled to include an election of officers and a Certificate of Appropriateness for the Johnson home, 1600 E. Railroad Ave., regarding an extension of the roof over the open second story deck at the rear of the home.

Other items by the public, Lee County staff or board members may be brought to the board’s attention during this meeting.

The next meeting is scheduled for February 10.