Historic Preservation Board elects officers, discusses Johnson roof at monthly meeting

BY SUSAN HANAFEE – Jerry Edgerton was elected to his second term as chair of the Boca Grande Historic Preservation Board Wednesday at the board’s monthly meeting in the Community Center auditorium. Dennis Maloomian, the group’s newest member, was selected as vice chair.

The selection of officers was the only item on the brief agenda on which there was some disagreement. Board member Paul Eddy nominated Bill Caldwell to be the next chair. But Caldwell, who has served as the chair in previous years, countered by nominating Edgerton.

“Since Jerry became the chair, he has gotten tremendously involved in Lee County issues,” Caldwell said. “He has done a super job and deserves another term.”

The other board members agreed, voting five to one for Edgerton. Maloomian received an unanimous endorsement from the group.

The board also approved a request from the owners of a residence at 1600 East Railroad Avenue to extend the rear center hip roof to cover an existing rear open deck, with Caldwell noting that the addition would make the porch more usable.

The board’s next meeting will be on Feb. 10.