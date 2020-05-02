Helping pet owners in financial distress, new drop-off point now on island

STAFF REPORT – Suncoast Humane Society is in very urgent need of pet food donations for their Pet Food Bank, and now there’s a way to donate even more efficiently for Boca Grande residents.

SHS accepts donations of any quality pet food, dry, moist or canned at any of their drop-off locations, including their three thrift stores, their animal care center and Pet Supermarket in Englewood. Now, you can also drop off at the Michael Saunders office (at the corner of 4th Street and E. Railroad Avenue), right at the front door, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Office staff will be there during those hours, so just knock on the door to let them know the food is there.

Donated pet food will be distributed to families in our community without resources to feed their pets … some can barely feed themselves right now. The goal is that by offering aid to pet owners, they will not be forced to surrender their companions.

This assistance is temporary until the owners are in a better position to provide for their pets. Please help SHS help our neighbors.

Unopened dry and canned dog and cat food for all ages of animals is needed, as well as unopened cat litter.

If you would like to order food online to be shipped directly to SHS, you can have it sent to Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, FL 34224. If you are in town and want to drop the food off directly to SHS, please remember the days and times are Tuesdays and Thursdays only, between 10 and 11 a.m. and from 2 to 3 p.m. It can be brought no farther than the gate.

Other drop-off locations can be found on the SHS web site, humane.org.