September 20, 2019
Help us clean up! Traditional island clean-up this Saturday

■ STAFF REPORT

This Saturday, Sept. 21, join with your friends and neighbors and help clean-up the island. This year’s clean-up is sponsored by Gasparilla Vacations and Gulf Coast International Properties, who have partnered with “Keep Lee County Beautiful” and the Ocean Conservancy. Many have signed up to volunteer, including the Friends of the Boca Grande Community Center organization for 11-to-15-year-olds called The Boca Bunch.

Volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. until noon. Meet at 5th Street Beach for instructions. Trash bags, gloves, water, and (t-shirts to those registered) will be provided to volunteers.

If any local business or person is interested in providing large containers of filtered water or sponsorships, contact Rob Domke at 964-1426.

The island has had a clean-up during September for decades, sometimes held by local organizations.

Volunteer Registration will be online at klcb.org/coastal-cleanup.html.

