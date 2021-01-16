Health Clinic Foundation to host Healthnetwork webinar

STAFF REPORT – More than 325 Boca Grande families carry a Healthnetwork Card with a phone number they can call to connect themselves and their family members with top specialists and medical centers in the country. They call the Healthnetwork hotline when they need expedited access for diagnosis, treatment, executive physicals, travel information and more.

The Founder of Healthnetwork set out to create a network of the best doctors and hospitals in the world and build a compassionate team of medical coordinators to guide supporters through their medical issues. By building partnerships with medical centers including MD Anderson, the Hospital for Special Surgery, Mayo Clinic, Cleveland Clinic, Tampa General and many others, they are able to provide their members fast access when needed.

Today, their team of 19 staff members handles over 5,000 medical requests each year. For nearly 30 years, the Healthnetwork nonprofit organization has been sustained by the generosity of their members, ensuring they have the resources to serve and grow. As a nonprofit, they donate back to their physician and hospital partners to support medical research, advancing medicine for all.

In 2007, the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation began partnering with Healthnetwork by securing a membership to offer its top donors access to Healthnetwork’s services. Many island residents have reached out to the organization when a medical diagnosis sidelined their lives and received the access to top medical specialists and centers they needed. Healthnetwork has also provided Boca Grande with many national health speakers over the years, including an excellent series this past fall on COVID-19.

The Health Clinic Foundation extends their membership to all donors who give $25,000 or more through cash or pledges in support of the Health Clinic. It is their thank you for their most generous supporters.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, Mary Anne Hastings, Executive Director of the Health Clinic Foundation will host a webinar featuring Megan Frankel, President of Healthnetwork Foundation. Frankel will present in detail the Healthnetwork model, and how their advocacy could benefit you and your family.

A registration link is open on the Foundations website at bghcfoundation.com. Anyone interested in hearing more about the services as well as current members are encouraged to sign up for the webinar. A question and answer period will be available at the end of the webinar. Attendees are encouraged to submit a question during the registration process or through the live chat on the webinar.

Megan Frankel joined Healthnetwork Foundation in 2017 with over 15 years of experience in the healthcare field. Most recently, Megan served as the Senior Director of Global Executive Education at Cleveland Clinic. In this role, she was responsible for developing, promoting and executing Cleveland Clinic’s leadership development programs for physicians, administrators and nurses traveling to Cleveland from around the world.

Prior to that, Megan served as Senior Director of Marketing Account Services at Cleveland Clinic. In over 10 years in marketing, Megan supported nearly every hospital service line and launched many new and innovative initiatives that have since become standard practice. Megan has traveled extensively to hospitals around the US and around the world in support of Cleveland Clinic’s broad affiliation network.

She is grateful to be able to utilize her deep knowledge of the healthcare industry to support the important efforts of Healthnetwork. Megan is a graduate of John Carroll University. She lives in Chagrin Falls with her husband and two children – all avid sports fans (particularly Cleveland sports).