Have your first sip of ‘Coffee With a Scientist’ this season on Tuesday, Dec. 10

■ STAFF REPORT

The first “Coffee with a Scientist” series hosted by Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota is planned for 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Boca Grande Community Center.

Join scientist Dr. Robert Hueter, director of the Center for Shark Research, for coffee and pastries during this presentation on shark research.

After a brief discussion about his work entitled, “Mote Shark Research from Nova Scotia to Boca Grande,” Dr. Hueter will be available for a casual question-and-answer conversation.

All are invited to this free public event that will be held at the Boca Grande Community Center Woman’s Club Room, located at 131 First St. W. in Boca Grande.

Seating is limited. Visit mote.org to reserve your seats.

Other events: a January 10 red tide forum, a January 14, February 18 and March 10 “Coffee with a Scientist” series and an April 3 pollution forum. Keep reading the Beacon for more on those events.