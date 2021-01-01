Have you seen the new Boca Grande Health Clinic website?

BY MARK DRISCOLL, CEO OF THE BOCA GRANDE HEALTH CLINIC – We are excited to announce the launch of Boca Grande Health Clinic’s newly designed website, bghc.org/. Our goal with this new website is to provide our patients and visitors with an easier way to learn about our team (bghc.org/about/staff/) and our services (bghc.org/about/clinic-services/), and access the latest information on COVID-19 (bghc.org/resources/covid-19-resource-center/).

We intend for our website to be the source of truth and information for our patients and those who visit the Island. The new design allows everyone the opportunity to get to know us better. Our site is divided into seven main sections: Home, About, For Patients, Events, Resources, Donate, and Contact. The home page provides patients with quick ways to interact with the Clinic, preview the latest healthcare news, or just simply take a minute to rest while enjoying drone video of our beautiful Island.

Our website offers patients all the information you need to schedule and prepare for a visit, including downloadable patient information forms and even an easy way to make an online payment.

Our COVID-19 Resource Center includes information on testing, what to do if you’ve been exposed, how to quarantine, answers to the most commonly asked questions, and access to a wealth of state and government information and tools. The Clinic’s recently released Welcome Kit (bghc.org/resources/covid-19-resource-center/welcome-health-kit/) of COVID-19 information, tools and resources is also available for download.

We hope you enjoy our new design. We will be constantly updating our content with helpful information, articles, and announcements in the healthcare news section (bghc.org/news/healthcare/). For any questions, suggestions, feedback or comments, please contact us (bghc.org/contact/).