Hang tags to be used only for hurricanes, and nothing more

STAFF REPORT – The Boca Grande Fire Department recently announced on their new Smartphone app that hurricane hang tags are to be used strictly for hurricanes. Under no other circumstances will they be used, at least at this time.

Chief C.W. Blosser said that because the station is locked down at this time (sick firefighters and EMS people mean less people to help others on the street), people are encouraged to go to their app for more information, or to go to their website, bocagrandefire.com. Hang tag applications can be downloaded there, then filled out and mailed or emailed to the station.

“We don’t discourage anyone from updating their tag before they leave for the summer,” Blosser said. “But in an effort to restrict access to the administrative office during the COVID-19 pandemic we ask that people use the online application.”

Tags that have been issued since 2012 are still good. They are orange and blue in color.

Blosser said the response to their new app has been fantastic, and he hopes to get more people on board. The app not only gives up-to-date, real-time alerts regarding information anyone would need about island fire and EMS activities, there is also information regarding COVID-19 updates, safety and education, emergency management and more. Make sure you download it before hurricane season by going to the Google App store or the Apple iTunes store and searching for “Boca Grande Fire Department.”