Halloween climb, bats, carnival and cake walk coming up

■ STAFF REPORT

It will be a Halloween to remember this year, as there are a multitude of interesting – yet creepy – activities to participate in that feature an All Soul’s Eve flavor.

The fun begins on Friday, Oct. 25 with the Barrier Island Parks Society presentation called “The Secret World of Bats.” It will start at 1:30 p.m. and will feature the “Bat Lady,” also known as Shari Blissett-Clark, who will be leading the discussion. She is the president of the Florida Bat Conservancy.

This program exposes the secret world of bats and replaces the myths with facts about the “superpowers” that bats possess. It will explore the places where bats live, what they eat and why bats are so important to people.

Florida native bats will be exhibited after the program. RSVP at barrierislandparkssociety.org. The program begins promptly at 1:30 p.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium.

On Saturday, Oct. 26 the Lee County Parks & Recreation Halloween Carnival will be held from noon to 2 p.m., with the costume contest beginning promptly at noon (get their early to register on time). The age groups will be infant – 3, 4 – 5, 6 – 8, 9 -12, and of course the family/group division. Registration will take place in front of the outside stage from 11:30 a.m. to 11:50 a.m.

Following the costume contest the carnival will include homemade carnival games, gigantic inflatables, the cakewalk and carnival treats. The fun will continue until 2 p.m. All food and activities are sponsored by the Friends of Boca Grande Community Center and are free for everyone to enjoy. The Woman’s Club sponsored all the inflatables.

Lee County Parks & Recreation asks families to donate one bag or more of individually wrapped soft candy per child. Please drop the candy off by Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The cakewalk is also a big hit at the carnival, and they are asking everyone to donate a cake for this exciting activity. All cakes must be dropped off by Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Donated cakes will be entered into the cake-decorating contest. There will also be a pumpkin-carving contest, so don’t forget to drop off your carved pumpkin by noon on Saturday, Oct. 26.

Volunteers to staff the game booths, pass out food and help with overall preparations of the carnival are always needed. If you would like to volunteer or donate a cake, call Joe Wier at 964-2564.

On Sunday, Oct. 27 beginning at 9 a.m. there will be a Halloween Lighthouse climbing tour, with docents sharing the history of the old landmark Lighthouse at the very south end of the island. Tours will end at noon. RSVP at barrierislandparkssociety.org.

On Halloween night, Thursday, Oct. 31, downtown merchants will have their candy ready for some happy haunters, as the annual Chamber of Commerce Halloween Walk is scheduled for 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Stop by and get some goodies here before heading out on the big haunting excursion.