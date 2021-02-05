Hall, Kissinger and McCloskey to be featured in Boca Grande Art Center ‘President’s Show’ at the end of February

BY T MICHELE WALKER – The Boca Grande Art Center will host the second annual “President’s Show” beginning Friday, Feb. 26 at the Boca Grande Art Center 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., continuing Saturday, Feb. 27, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 28 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“The President’s Show” refers to the fact that the artists include current and past presidents of The Boca Grande Art Center; Carol Harden Hall, Lona Kissinger and Ginny McCloskey.

Carol Harden Hall, the current president of The Boca Grande Art Center is a native Floridian who earned a B.A. in Fine Art from the University of Florida in 1974. She taught art in private schools in Tampa, and gave private instruction in painting and drawing to children for several years while raising her family. In 2014 she dedicated herself to painting full-time in both oil and pastel.

“I enjoy the tactile and visual qualities each has to offer. When painting, I can lose all thought of time and everything around me except the work I am doing. Painting is a spiritual exercise for me and is very healing. It is a necessary part of my life.”

Lona Kissinger and her husband John have lived in Boca Grande since 2003. They split their time, after retiring between here and Cape Cod, Massachusetts. Her career in health care administration and nursing took place mainly in New Jersey and California, where she received her master’s degree at USC.

Through the journey of raising a family of two sons and two daughters, there was a part of her anxious to develop a lifelong interest in art. Kissinger’s main mediums are oil and pastels and she is drawn to vibrant color. Painting almost daily, especially in the “Las Pintoras” studio above The Loose Caboose, a great place to paint with other painters who share the space. “It has been so nice to have the escape of art during the pandemic to leave the world behind and continue to learn and develop as a painter.”

Ginny McCloskey, a native Californian, has a B.A. in Arts from Smith College. She creates portraits, landscapes, seascapes, and urban scenes of the U.S. and Europe. Throughout her painting career, she has attempted to capture the vibrance and character of each location or subject. Once a Principal City Planner in Detroit and a docent for the Detroit Institute of Arts and Getty Museum, McCloskey has been represented by galleries in Denver and Sarasota and she is an Exhibiting artist at the Boca Grande Art Center.

For more information call The Boca Grande Art Center at 964-1700.