Grande Aire opens new location in Englewood

BY MARCY SHORTUSE- An old Boca Grande business is getting a new leg up with customer service: Grande Aire Services, Inc. recently announced they will open a new location, in Englewood.

Don’t fret though, Boca Grande customers. They will be continuing to serve our island community at their current location; they’ll just have less traffic in front of the business.

“By splitting our off-island business to a separate Englewood location, we will be able to alleviate some of the parking issues and vehicle congestion that our trucks have, unfortunately, created,” said Bobby Miller, owner of Grande Aire Services, Inc. “We want to be a good neighbor, and we hope this will be a win for everyone, by reducing traffic and increasing our focus on our Boca Grande customers.”

Miller said Grande Aire is converting their Boca Grande location – 330 E. Railroad Ave. – into an office dedicated to serving island residents, business and guests. They will continue to provide the same air conditioning, refrigeration, appliance repair and boat services as they have in the past.

Miller said they are hoping to have the new site open sometime in July. It is located where PGT Auto Sales used to be, on S.R. 776. They also have an office in Sarasota, which opened in 2014. They currently have 100 employees among all locations.

“We are very grateful for the Boca Grande community, whose residents have supported us for the last 28 years,” Miller said. “We truly appreciate your loyalty over the years, and we’re excited to bring a new level of service to the island to show our gratitude for your unwavering support.”