Grand opening of The Tide planned for next week

■ SUE ERWIN

There’s a new shop in town, and you’ll be surprised at the unique island items available there, just in time for the holiday season.

The Tide gift shop located in the Old Theatre building at 321 Park Ave. in Boca Grande is planning a grand openeing event on Friday, October 11.

“I wanted to offer items that families could use when they are staying on the island and it’s raining outside, or perhaps they were in the sun too long and wanted something to do together indoors,” store owner Carolyn Madden said. “Puzzles and games are very popular in my house, and it’s a great way to connect with family and friends.”

Some of the things currently in the shop include a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction books, coloring books, puzzle books for kids and adults, games, brainteasers and cards. Retro toys like shrinky-dinks (sheets of polystyrene which can be cut and then baked to shrink in an oven, to create charms or figurines) are also available at the store, as well as yo-yos and traditional games like backgammon and Scrabble.

Carolyn is certainly not new to Boca Grande. She and her husband, Charlie, started coming to the island about 30 years ago. Charlie is an avid fisherman and originally came here for the tarpon fishing. They loved Boca Grande so much that they purchased a residential lot 20 years ago and built a home here several years ago.

Other unique products at the store are giant coloring sheets that can be placed on top of a kitchen table for a family to work on together, watercolor paints and doodle pads for drawing.

“I grew up doing a lot of crafts, and I think that’s where I get the inspiration for this store,” Carolyn said.

There’s even a glass Scrabble set for serious wordsmiths. Then there are visual perception games, dominoes and wooden puzzles.

“The wooden puzzles are beautiful,” she said. “There is one of a surfer and another one that’s a shorebird.”

The shop owner is very enthusiastic about the upcoming season.

“I’m so excited and happy to be here,” Carolyn said. “We love the town, we love the people, and we love the beaches and the fishing. This is a really friendly building, and it’s a very nice place to be.”

Store hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, call 964-2417.

Just across from The Tide in the Old Theatre building, Made to Inspire will debut its new store location. Owner Cheryl Miller is excited to announce that her store will also open on October 11.