GIWA sewer line rehabilitation on Gasparilla Street

■ STAFF REPORT

The Gasparilla Island Water Association will be replacing aging clay gravity sewer lines on Gasparilla Street beginning December 9, 2019. DeJong Excavating Contractors, Inc. has been contracted to complete this project. This was originally scheduled for November, but it was postponed due to emergency repairs in another location.

The clay gravity sewer lines have been in service since 1972 and have numerous cracks and defects. Sewage does not flow out of the cracks and defects, but they allow copious amounts of rainwater to enter the sewer system during heavy rainfall events which can overload our wastewater treatment plant. They can also allow root intrusion, which results in sewer back-ups.

The new gravity sewer lines and new manholes will be installed in the middle of the road. This will require removal of the asphalt for excavations as deep as 8 feet and a pump to remove ground- water which will be discharged into the street’s drainage swales.

This project is expected to take approximately four weeks to complete and will result in daily road closures at the excavation site, requiring homes east of the excavation to use Baily Street for access. Once the pipe is replaced, the trench will be filled with road base material, allowing traffic to travel until pavement is restored.

GIWA apologizes for any inconveniences this project may cause and wants to assure our membership that this is a much-needed improvement for the efficiency of the operations of our sewer system.

If you have any questions, please feel free to contact Bonnie Pringle, Utility Director, at 964-2423.