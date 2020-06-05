GIWA 2019 water quality report available

BY BONNIE PRINGLE, GIWA- Gasparilla Island Water Association, Inc.’s 2019 Water Quality Report is now available online at mygiwa.com/2019CCR.pdf. This report is designed to inform our membership about the sources and quality of their drinking water.

GIWA is pleased to report that GIWA’s water meets or exceeds all federal (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) and state-established drinking water quality standards. The report is available online, but if any member would like a copy mailed to them, please contact GIWA at 941-964-2423.

GIWA must follow EPA guidance to notify users of the availability of the report; however, that notification can be a little alarming. Your next three monthly bills will include a flier that states that nine regulated contaminants were detected in your drinking water. Drinking water, including bottled water, is expected to contain at least small amounts of some contaminants. To ensure that tap water is safe to drink, the EPA has regulations that limit the amount of contaminants in water provided by public water systems. The Federal Drug and Food Administration regulates bottled water.

As can be seen below, GIWA’s water is well within the maximum contaminant level for those nine contaminants reported in 2019.

GIWA also participated in a study to help the EPA determine the occurrence of unregulated contaminants (UC’s) and the need for them to be regulated. At present, no health standards such as maximum contaminant levels have been established for UC’s. Below are the results of UC’s detected with our monitoring conducted in 2019:

For more information about these contaminants and your drinking water, please see our complete 2019 Water Quality Report at mygiwa.com/2019CCR.pdf or contact GIWA, and we will be happy to mail you a copy. If you have any questions about the report, please contact Bonnie Pringle at 941-964-2423.