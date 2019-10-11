GIFT Tournament dates set in November

■ STAFF REPORT

Join in another island tradition by fishing the 24th annual G.I.F.T (Gasparilla Island Fly-fishing Tournament) presented by Gasparilla Outfitters to benefit the Boca Grande Historical Society will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Fishing is Tuesday, Oct. 26. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Boats will depart the Pink Elephant docks at 9 a.m.

This year the first prize will be two fly rods for the winning team, provided by West Wall Outfitters in Port Charlotte and business owner Josh Greer. A bronze perpetual trophy will also display the names of the winning anglers and captain. That trophy is on display at the Boca Grande History Center.

Second and third place prizes will be awarded by Gasparilla Outfitters. Tournament t-shirts are courtesy of Suntech Builders and owner Pete Sanger.

The pre-tournament Captains Meeting/Cocktail party will be hosted at Scarpa’s Coastal Restaurant on Park Avenue (Old Theatre Building) in downtown Boca Grande at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25.

All teams will consist of two anglers; guides may fish with one angler, not with two anglers.

First, second and third place prizes will be awarded on total combined length of the two longest redfish entered from each team on official measuring board.

In case of a tie, the team with the longest redfish will win.

Each fish measured must be photographed on cell phone with official tournament medal clearly visible near tail and sent by text to tournament director at (941) 628-2175 to be official.

All fish will be measured tip to tip, mouth closed against a 90-degree angle on tournament measuring tape. The tail may be “pinched” and “fanned” to determine the maximum length. Length will then be rounded back to the nearest quarter inch.

No bait chumming allowed, fly fishing and traditional fly-fishing equipment only. Wading is allowed. No landing nets may be used.

All decisions by tournament officials are final.

Entry Fee is $150 per angler charitable donation to the Boca Grande Historical Society. Each entry includes two tickets to the captain’s meeting and cocktail party, with additional tickets available for $50 each.

Everyone is invited to attend the cocktail party, tickets $50 each for open bar and heavy hors d’oeuvres good times.

Go to gasparillaoutfitters.com/events for more information or call them at 964-0907.