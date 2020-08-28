GIBA to start work on Causeway sidewalk project

STAFF REPORT- The Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority has announced the award of the Southern Roadway Sidewalk contract to EHC Inc. of Naples, FL.

EHC Inc. is a construction company that provides pre-construction, earthwork, and infrastructure services. Established in 1990, EHC remains committed to excellence from pre-planning to project completion through the latest technology, proven processes, and an experienced team.

With a schedule-driven approach, EHC delivers complete solutions tailored to each client’s needs.

The plans were designed by Giffels Webster Engineers of Englewood. GWE has provided site plans, ownership identification, structural design and infrastructure services on this project during all of the planning stages. The company will also provide the CEI services until completion.

The project consists of constructing paved roadway shoulders, and a concrete sidewalk with concrete curbing on the GIBA-owned portion of Gasparilla Road from Gulf Shores Drive (north) to 600-feet north of Gulf Shore Drive (south) in Boca Grande in Charlotte County.

The GIBA Board and staff have been working behind the scenes for more than two years securing all additional required right-of-way from Charlotte County, and approving engineered drawings that enable the construction of a major pedestrian and bicycle safety improvement to the west side of Gasparilla Road.

The project start date will be in a few weeks with weather permitting, expected to be complete by the end of December.

Causeway travelers will be given advance notice regarding any anticipated traffic delays during construction.