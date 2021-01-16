GIBA bridge pass online access now features access to toll accounts

BY KATHY BANSON-VERRICO – The Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority (GIBA) is pleased to announce its newest customer service feature – online access for standard toll pass accounts. The site can be used to update contact information, set up notification preferences, request additional passes, edit payment information, add funds, view pass usage, print receipts and monthly statements.

The site originally launched in the fall and has had a strong customer response. Now that we have entered 2021, GIBA is urging seasonal customers to also enroll and enjoy the convenience of online account access.

If you are not interested in the online feature, the GIBA office staff is still available Monday through Friday from 8am to 4pm in person at the administrative office and via telephone at (941) 697-2271.

The purpose of this online upgrade was to provide customers with more flexibility in managing their toll pass accounts and is another example of how GIBA continues to strive to improve the customer service experience.

Instructions for accessing your account online:

Step 1: Send an email to admin@giba.us including your name, bridge pass number, and the email address you want linked to your account. If you are not sure of your account name call the GIBA office for assistance.

Step 2: You will receive an email from noreply@giba.us which will include a one-time setup account link. (If you do not see the email in your inbox, check your junk/spam folder). Click Join GIBA Pass.