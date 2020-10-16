GIBA announces road closure for October 28

In accordance with the Gasparilla Island Bridge Authority mission to provide safe and efficient traffic flow across the causeway, GIBA and its engineers have spent months developing and installing a manual bridge lift device that can move the swing bridge from open to closed or vice versa. This device will provide an additional layer of protection in the event of a mechanical failure.

The new device will be tested Wednesday, Oct. 28 around midnight. The test will be performed in three phases and it is expected that for each phase, traffic will be at a standstill for approximately 30 minutes.

In between each phase, the road will be opened, and traffic will be cleared out.

Vehicular traffic should expect delays and plan accordingly. GIBA will work closely with local agencies to arrange alternate emergency access, if required, during this test.