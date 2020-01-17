Get ready for some mouth-watering BBQ this weekend

■ STAFF REPORT

Bring your appetites and some spending cash this Saturday, Jan. 18 to the barbecue rib luncheon in the Boca Grande Fire Department truck bay to benefit the Boca Grande Firefighters Association & Benevolent Fund. It will begin at noon, but it’s best to get there early, because when the meat runs out, the party is over. The lunch includes ribs, baked beans, potato salad, a roll and a drink. The cost is $25 per person.

The firefighters are also soliciting dessert donations for the luncheon. Please drop donated baked goods at the station by 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Boca Grande firefighter T-shirts and performance fabric shirts will also be available for purchase during the event.

For more information, contact Nancy at the fire station at (941) 964-2908.