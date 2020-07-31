Gasparilla Island Magazine makes good FMA showing

STAFF REPORT- The Gasparilla Island Magazine team took home10 awards in the 2020 Florida Magazine Association Charlie Awards, which were held virtually this year for obvious reasons.

Winners this year included:

• In the “Writing Excellence” division freelancer Dan Fisher received a bronze award for his story titled, “Mysteries of Indian Mound” in the “In-depth Reporting” category;

• In the “Writing Excellence” division Editor Marcy Shortuse and former Gasparilla Magazine writer Sue Erwin received a bronze award in the “Best Writing in a Department” category for their “Healthy Perspectives stories that included “Tennis, Anyone? A Great Sport at Any Age”; “Just Give Me Those Old-Time Remedies”; and “Microgreens: Grow Patches of Your Own Goodness.”

• Also in the “Writing Excellence” division Editor Marcy Shortuse received a silver award in the “Editor’s Letter” categ ory.

• In the “Writing Excellence” category Erwin and Shortuse took top honors in the “headlines” category (a Charlie award);

• In the “Design Excellence” division Photographer Victoria Demore received a bronze award for her cover art portraying Misty Nabers Nichols’ horse “Opie.”

• In the “Design Excellence” division, “Best Photography: Single department image” category the bronze award went to Caroline Clabaugh for her photo of the fountain in Sam Murphy Park called “Wishing Well.”

• In the “Design Excellence” division Shortuse received a silver award for “Best Photography: Single department image” category for a photograph called “Boca Grande Sunset.”

• In the “General Excellence” division, “Best Advertisement: Self-Promotional” category Art Director Christine Cunningham received a silver award.

• Cunningham also took home a bronze award in the “General Excellence” division, “Best Advertisement for a client” category for her work on an Air Trek ad.

• In the “Best Overall Awards” division, “Best Overall Writing” category Shortuse also took a bronze award.

“These awards are important to us as an affirmation of our community’s consistent support,” said publisher Dusty Hopkins. “I am proud of our contributors and their continuous support.”

