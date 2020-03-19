Gasparilla Island county beaches are closed

Effective Thursday, March 19 all Lee County and Gasparilla Island beaches are closed due to concerns regarding COVID-19.

This goes into stringent effect at 6 p.m. today, March 19.

An emergency meeting of all mayors of Lee County municipalities and cities, Lee County Commissioner Brian Hamman, Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais and Senator Lizbeth Benacquisto and local representatives were among those in a meeting Thursday morning.

It was determined that very stringent measures will be taken to make sure no one is on our beaches. This includes pedestrian traffic as well.

Signs are being placed on the Boca Grande causeway to announce that to people before they cross the bridge.

State park beaches will more than likely follow suit in the near future. Right now they are open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.