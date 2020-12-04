Gasparilla Generosity part I: Parsley-Baldwin offers to take food donations

BY OLIVIA CAMERON- There’s no better way to ring in the holiday season than with the gift of gratitude. It’s the most wonderful time of the year, when the community comes together to support each other and diminish seasonal stress. For some, the holidays are a time of worry, whether it’s about feeding the family or keeping a roof over their heads. Local organizations and businesses often team up to make the season a little bit brighter each year.

Last Saturday, Nov. 28, Parsley-Baldwin Realty commenced the season of giving by offering to collect donations for a local food drive.

In conjunction with Englewood Helping Hand Food Bank and the Harry Chapin Food Bank, Parsley-Baldwin Realty is happy to continue to receive donations on their behalf. The Harry Chapin Food Bank serves local counties, making it the largest hunger-relief network in Southwest Florida.

Harry Chapin Food Bank’s events and food drive coordinator, Meg Madzar, stated that their organization is grateful for the consistent support of the community. “We are appreciative of our relationships on the island, and we are always delighted to see people’s generosity,” said Madzar.

After eight years with the organization, Madzar noted a change in the way the food drive has been carried out. “Our distribution has more than doubled this year, from an average of 22 million pounds to 50 million pounds due to the pandemic,” she said. “We’ve been able to offer drive-through distributions.”

The Harry Chapin Food Bank will continue to coordinate happily with Parsley-Baldwin.

Likewise, Parsley-Baldwin has been working with the Englewood Helping Hand Inc. to accept donations, as in years prior. Englewood Helping Hand has continued to support local families with food, including those stuck with sudden financial burden. Englewood Helping Hand has worked to prevent families from becoming homeless and strives to improve their quality of life.

Parsley-Baldwin’s John Brandenberger is glad to have seen the organization support the community in years prior. “Our business has worked with them for years, and many of our renters tend to drop off food donations when they prepare to leave town, which we are grateful for.”

Parsley-Baldwin Realty still has their collection bins out and is glad to support those in need.

On Monday, Dec. 7 at noon, the Lighthouse United Methodist Church will present a $20,000 check to the Harry Chapin Food Bank of Southwest Florida. Pastor Matthew Williams will present the check to the food bank’s Chief Philanthropy Officer, Barbara Evans, on behalf of the congregation. The donation will be in honor of Nick and Helen Kaiser, longtime members of the church.

The donation is a collective fund between an anonymous member who donated $10,000 and the congregation’s match late in November.

This December, give the gift of generosity and donate to your local food bank.