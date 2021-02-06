Garden Club flourishes despite COVID restrictions

BY CATHY BALLMAN – The Boca Grande Garden Club’s 2020-2021 season continues to hold more activities than make cancellations, a success story amidst the COVID-19 crisis. “Part of this is because we’re fortunate to be in Boca Grande where we can plan events outdoors,” noted Susan O’Brien, club president. “But a big part of this achievement is members’ willingness to practice sound social distancing. We have a very specific scheme for chair seating and golf cart parking at the Community Center which was sent to members.

None of this would have been possible, however, if we didn’t have the consistent and much appreciated assistance of Joe Weir and his staff,” she added. “They go the extra mile in helping make our programs work.”

This year, several programs are being video-taped and posted on bocagardenclub.com, the website for club members. Videos of this week’s program with Erick New and Greg Campbell and next month’s speaker, Margot Shaw, will be made available to members.

Margot Shaw is the featured speaker at Wednesday, March 3 meeting. Shaw is inspiration, founder and editor-in-chief for Flower, the must-read, buzz-worthy magazine she launched in March 2007 from her home base of Birmingham, AL. A long-time writer and editor, Shaw laughs that she was once a “call and order flowers girl.” Throwing her daughter’s wedding brought her to an “Aha!” moment. She was quite taken by the vision and artistry of the florists. That turned into a passionate immersion. She soon apprenticed herself to those same designers and focused her talents on all things floral. And since she couldn’t find a publication that matched her interests, she created her own. This same magazine is being mailed to Garden Club members this year, “Our gift to members to add some floral pleasure this year,” said O’Brien.

Lucy Penfield, noted designer and pillow entrepreneur, gives a morning workshop on March 10. Details are being finalized and information will be posted next week.