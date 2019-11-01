Fust to hold annual book sale, Turkish cooking book sale next week

■ STAFF REPORT

The Fust Library loggia and gardens create a beautiful backdrop for the Library Foundation’s semiannual used book sale. You are invited to come and peruse thousands of gently used hardcover books, trade paperbacks, DVDs, CDs and even some rare books. This year, they have received more book donations than ever before

Mystery lovers, don’t miss the special collection of books from the library of beloved friend Rosemary Bowler, who inspired many readers to fall in love with the mystery genre. She kindly donated many of her favorite books to the Library Foundation.

Rosemary was a board member and avid supporter of the Library. She passed away this summer and will be deeply missed. Many would agree that talking about books with Ro was one of life’s greatest pleasures. Visit the fall book sale’s Mystery Lovers’ Corner and explore some of her treasures. The book sale will be held on Monday and Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to noon at the Johann Fust Library, on 1040 10th Street West.

Tree of Life: Turkish Home Cooking

While the fall book sale is taking place, on Tuesday, Nov. 5 in the Library courtyard at 4 p.m. the public is invited to attend a reception and book signing with author, Joy E. Stocke. Her book, “Tree of Life: Turkish Home Cooking,” is a beautifully photographed cookbook. The reception will feature delicious treats from the book.

“Turkish cuisine, long overlooked, comes to the fore in this lush and inviting cookbook. Packed with vibrant recipes, this book is laced with the aromas of the country’s rich culinary history, offering something for everyone: chicken with walnut sauce, jeweled beet dip, dilled yogurt soup with chickpeas and rice, and rose milk pudding … you’ll want to get cooking at once!” – Maria Speck, food journalist and award-winning author of “Simply Ancient Grains and Ancient Grains for Modern Meals.”