‘Friends at Home’ will keep you captivated during quarantine

BY OLIVIA CAMERON – Friends of Boca Grande has curated previous discussions and events with their website’s new subsection, #FriendsAtHome.

Friends at Home features a variety of links to past lectures, scientific interests, and visual arts to keep the public entertained from a distance. There is also free access to their 2019-2020 season video collection.

The idea behind the website’s new hashtag is to promote intrigue on discussions and keep islanders entertained.

Since there are no in-person events, an online option will help to fill the void. The linked events include a Cirque Du Soleil premier, melodious tones from the Sarasota Opera, an entire hour and a half show from the Miami Symphony and even full length plays from the National Theatre.

With a direct link to the Coral Gables Art Cinema online “Drive-In”, viewers have free admission to three films a day.

For science lovers, you can catch aquarium livestreaming from Mote Marine or Seminars from the Archbold Biological Station.

There are links to attend the Dali Museum virtually or explore National parks fit for tree huggers.

Global development enthusiasts can take a look at island speakers’ takes on political issues or catch up on historical talks straight from the Boca Grande Community Center Auditorium.

Friends at Home is also equipped with online courses and literary references for those looking to expand their knowledge on foreign policy or take a plunge into another culture.

Between jazz concerts and animal watch, this is the perfect opportunity to sit back and relax or put on your best dress and attend a virtual concert from the comfort of your own home.

The numerous categories are separated specifically for all different interests. The links are easy to access, and website visitors can also recommend an online resource that isn’t listed.

To immerse yourself in virtual discovery, visit friendsofbocagrande.org.