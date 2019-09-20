Free kayak and SUP lessons

■ STAFF REPORT

The owners of Glass Bottom Rentals are offering free kayak and stand up paddleboard lessons every Sunday in September. Kids 12-years old and younger are encouraged to come and try learning about these two water sports.

Aaron and Katie, the owners of Glass Bottom Rentals, have been offering the free lessons since September 1 and said the response has been great.

“Since September is our slowest month, we thought we’d make use of our time by offering the free lessons,” Aaron said. “We know parents are sometimes hesitant to bring kids out to paddle if they’re not experienced, so we thought this was a good way to break that barrier. We want families in the area to know that this is an option for them, no matter what the age.”

Don’t miss out on the chance to participate in this free activity. Call (941) 237-1756 for more information and to reserve your spot.

Glass Bottom Rentals is located 5810 Gasparilla Road at the north end of the island near the fishing pier.