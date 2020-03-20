‘To Go’ only: Florida Governor issues executive order closing all dining rooms in establishments on March 20

STAFF REPORT – Here is your to-go dining list for the island. An executive order by our governor has closed all dining rooms in restaurants.

Starting Monday, March 23, shopping will be limited to 10 people in the store at one time at Hudson’s Grocery. To keep the line moving, shoppers will have 15 minutes to get their supplies, so please have your list ready. Remember to keep your distance as directed by the CDC. Supplies will be limited. Thank you from your Hudson’s family.



Pink Pony and Tortuga … Open for business. 3rd Street Bistro …

Seating in the fresh air in the secret garden and patrons can order foods through a take out menu.

Call (941) 964-0155 to order.



Eagle Grille/Miller’s Dockside …

Open noon to 6 p.m. for take out food only. The restaurant can be reached at (941) 964-8000 or to preview the menu go to eaglegrille.com.



Inn Bakery …

The Inn Bakery will be serving to-go pastries and coffee drinks from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and to-go sandwiches and wraps from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call (941) 855-9170 to place an order.



Loose Caboose …

The Loose Caboose is offering curbside take-out item daily. Call (941) 964-0440 for more information.

Outlet at The Innlet …

The Outlet at The Innlet will be serving to-go breakfast & lunch from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call (941) 964-2246 to place an order.

Pink Elephant …

The Pink Elephant will be serving to-go lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and to-go dinner from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Call (941) 964-4540 to place an order.

Scarpa’s Coastal …

Scarpa’s Coastal is doing takout during regular business hours. The menu, hours and more is available online at scarpascoastal.com.

Sister’s Restaurant …

Sister’s Restaurant is offering take out Monday through Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. daily. The take out menu can be found at sistersbocagrande.com.

The Temptation …

Open during normal hours for takeout only. Liquor store is open.

Kappy’s Market …

Kappy’s Market is open from 8 am to 2 pm.

South Beach Bar & Grille is closed.