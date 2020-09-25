Florida Fish & Wildlife to hold stakeholder workshops regarding invasive reptiles

STAFF REPORT – The FWC is hosting online stakeholder workshops to present proposed rule changes and collect public comment. These proposed rules address the importation, breeding and possession of high-risk invasive reptiles including pythons, tegus and iguanas. There will be 10 total workshops covering two different topics.

Sign up for any of these virtual events on Eventbrite. Click on the date you’d like to attend to register.

Possession and Eligibility:

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 1 to 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 29, 6 to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 3, Noon to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 6, 9 a.m. to Noon

Friday, Oct. 9, 9 a.m. to Noon

Bio security, containment and reporting workshops:

Thursday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to Noon

Thursday, Oct. 1, 6 to 9 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 5, 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 10, Noon to 3 p.m.

Workshops on the same topic will cover exactly the same information. In order to ensure that everyone has the opportunity to participate, we ask each individual to only attend one workshop on each topic, and to only register for workshops that they plan to attend.

Zoom links will be posted on Eventbrite, and will be available on this page the day of the workshop.

Prior to the workshops, people are encouraged to take part in an online survey, which will help staff determine what topics to cover.

For more information go to:

myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/nonnatives/public-workshops/invasive-species-rule/

myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/nonnatives/public-workshops/

Iguana Technical Assistance Workshops

The FWC is hosting Iguana Technical Assistance Public Workshops to help empower homeowners manage this nonnative species on their own property. Learn how you can discourage iguanas from your property and about legal trapping and removal options and regulations pertaining to iguanas. Biologists will provide information and answer questions during these workshops.

There are currently no Iguana Technical Assistance Workshops scheduled at this time.

For more information about the Iguana Technical Assistance workshops, please call the FWC’s Exotic Species Hotline at 888-Ive-Got1 (483-4681).