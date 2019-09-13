Fishing this weekend, clean-up next Saturday

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Youth fishing Tournament will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 14 at the Boca Grande fishing pier, located at the north end of the island just south of Kappy’s Market.

The event is free for boys and girls ages 15 and younger. Bring a fishing pole and tackle box, bait will be provided (no lures allowed).

All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian. This is a catch and release tournament. Registration is not necessary – just be at the pier ready to fish by 9 a.m. Refreshments are not provided so bring your own.

Sponsored by the Boca Beacon, the event is made possible by Boca Grande Marina, Charlotte Community Services and Lee County Parks and Recreation. For more information, visit Leeparks.org.

On Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to noon Gasparilla Vacations and Gulf Coast International Properties is partnering with Keep Lee County Beautiful and the Ocean Conservancy to organize a beach cleanup.

The event is free and open to all ages and will be held at Fifth Street beach. Trash bags, gloves, water, and (t-shirts to those registered) will be provided to volunteers.

Many volunteers will be needed.

In the past five years, 11,000 volunteers removed more than 90,000 pounds of trash from Lee County waterways.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. Call 964-1426 with questions, or go to klcb.org/coastal-cleanup.html to sign up.