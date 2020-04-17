First group of relief checks sent, more coming to those who apply

SUBMITTED BY THE BOCA GRANDE WOMAN’S CLUB – The first group of relief checks from the BGWC Emergency Relief Fund were mailed to recipients this week. Individuals and local businesses seeking relief from economic hardships are urged to go to the Woman’s Club website at bocagrandewomansclub.org to complete the application for financial assistance.

No requests will be considered without a completed application.

The Woman’s Club is proud of its ability to provide immediate financial relief to the workforce of Boca Grande whose lives have been turned upside down by the closing of businesses to protect people from the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Task Force, however, urges unemployed individuals and closed businesses to pursue long-term means of support provided by the State of Florida and the Federal Government. Information about these programs and links to assistance can be found on the Woman’s Club website.

Gifts to the Matching Challenge Grant of $125,000 must be received by May 1, 2020 to be eligible to be matched 1:1 by the challengers.

Tax deductible gifts may be made to the Boca Grande Woman’s Club and marked “Relief Fund.” All donations should be mailed to P.O. Box 65, Boca Grande, FL. 33921.