First Chamber mixer of season scheduled

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce has scheduled the first mixer of the season at Whidden’s Marina, (190 1st St. E.) on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Join them for a networking opportunity for new and seasoned members, refreshments with friends and a special presentation featuring the Gasparilla Island Maritime Museum.

Brendan Coudal, Patrick Waterhouse and Julie Sparks are donating the original artwork from the 2019 Ladies’ Day Tarpon Tournament, “Island Belle,” which was inspired by maritime matriarch Isabelle Joiner. Everyone is invited to be a part of this special presentation by the artist, Brendan Coudal.

See you on the dock!

For more information, contact the Boca Grande Area Chamber of Commerce at 964-0568, or go to info@bocagrandechamber.com.