Firefighters making a plan to benefit the Firefighter Benevolent Fund

■ STAFF REPORT

The firefighters at the Boca Grande Fire Department are “firing up the grill” to host a BBQ rib luncheon in the fire truck bay to benefit the Boca Grande Firefighter Association & Benevolent Fund.

The BBQ rib luncheon will be on Saturday, Jan. 18 starting at noon. The lunch includes ribs, baked beans, potato salad, a roll and a drink. Cost is $25 per person.

The event starts at noon and will go until all the ribs are gone. It’s recommended that you get there early … there are some serious pit masters at the station!

The firefighters are also soliciting dessert donations for the luncheon. Please drop donated baked goods at the station by 11:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Boca Grande firefighter T-shirts and performance fabric shirts will also be available for purchase during the event.

The Boca Grande Firefighters Association & Benevolent Fund 501(c)3 supports local scholarships, local cancer patients, firefighters, first responders and families in need in our community and elsewhere.

For more information, contact Nancy at the fire station at (941) 964-2908.