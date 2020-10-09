Fire, drowning occur on surrounding barrier islands this week

STAFF REPORT- In off-island news last week, a tragic accident claimed the life of a young man on Friday, and a fire on Saturday left a duplex with serious damage.

At just around noon on Saturday, Oct. 3 Charlotte County Fire & EMS received a call of an unresponsive 17-year-old male in Englewood waters. Emergency response personnel met with the boat, the marine unit who found the victim, after divers found him in the water. CPR was attempted on the patient for a very long time, but in the end he was unresponsive and was declared dead at Englewood Community Hospital.

Reports say the boat the boy was on was about five miles out in the Gulf – in about 40 feet of water – when he dove off the vessel to attempt to retrieve the boat’s anchor. He never returned to the surface.

A distress call was sent out and a marine unit responded. Two divers found the boy and brought him to the surface, where they immediately started CPR.

On Saturday, Oct. 4 Charlotte County and Englewood were called to Palm Island where a duplex was on fire. The call came in around 4 p.m.

The structure sustained serious damage, and witnesses say flames were visible out of the top of the building. No one was in the structure at the time and no other buildings were damaged.

