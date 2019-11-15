Final phase in Savann Kabrit, motivation for Boca Grande Hope For Haitians

■ STAFF REPORT

The Hope For Haitians Committee along with their partners, Food For The Poor, are preparing for the 11th annual Boca Grande Hope For Haitians cocktail and hors d’oeuvres reception.

The Boca Grande Hope For Haitians Committee committed to fund, over a three-year period, 150 homes in the remote area of Savann Kabrit, Haiti, which is east of Port-au-Prince near the border of the Dominican Republic. Eighty of the 100 homes funded over the last two years have been built, and the remaining 20 are projected to be completed by February 2020.

February’s fundraiser for the remaining 50 homes in Savann Kabrit Phase III will be at the beachside villa at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. The event’s cocktail hour and silent auction take place at 6 p.m., and a presentation about the Hope For Haitians programs in Haiti will begin at 7 p.m.

“You can’t help but feel overwhelmed with joy and happiness for the Haitian people when you go there and see these families in their new house and surroundings,” Chairpersons Ben and Louise Scott said. “We feel that their lives are being changed dramatically, giving them a new lease on life, but most importantly giving them hope. Having a partner like Food For The Poor really helps to make it all work.”

The Hope For Haitian Committee partnered with Food for the Poor in 2009, months before the devastating earthquake rocked Haiti. In 2010 the Boca Grande Hope For Haitians Committee began raising money, and Food For The Poor’s staff in Haiti started building homes, and together over the past 10 years they have built 465 homes for destitute families.

Guests attending the 2020 event will have the opportunity to meet Food For The Poor Executive Vice President Ed Raine, who is also the keynote speaker.

“I am looking forward to visiting the community of Boca Grande in February and meeting its amazing committee members and residents,” Raine said. “I also want to thank them personally for all that they’ve done over the past decade to help the poorest of poor in Haiti by providing these families with secure homes. I also look forward to sharing our vision as we move forward in serving the people of Haiti.”

For additional information about the Boca Grande Hope For Haitians reception, call (954) 427-2222 ext. 4020, or one of the committee members, or visit FoodForThePoor.org/bocagrande.

Committee members include Chairpersons Ben and Louise Scott, the Rev. Gary Beatty, the Rev. Jerome Carosella, the Rev. Michelle Robertshaw, Henry and Ginny Bryant, George and Lois Castrucci, Patricia Chapman, John Denneen, Lou and Corie Fusz, Jim and Lynda Grant, Stephen and Susan Jansen, Tom and Nancy Lorden and Sue Sligar.

Food For The Poor, one of the largest international relief and development organizations in the nation, does much more than feed millions of the hungry poor primarily in 17 countries of the Caribbean and Latin America. This interdenominational Christian ministry provides emergency relief assistance, clean water, medicine, educational materials, homes, support for orphaned or abandoned children, care for the aged, skills training and micro-enterprise development assistance.