Please take heed: A notice from the Sheriff’s Office about the library crosswalk

LCSO Traffic Notice: In the interest of public safety, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting regular crosswalk traffic operations on Boca Grande. The Johann Fust Library crosswalk at 10th Street is of heightened concern to local LCSO patrol, where there is increased pedestrian traffic coming and going at the library.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office asks motorists to be vigilant in recognizing these crosswalks and in obeying Florida State statutes. Be aware of the posted crosswalks and the pedestrian traffic on Boca Grande, to ensure we have the safest season possible this year on the island.

316.130 Pedestrians; traffic regulations.— (b) The driver of a vehicle at any crosswalk where signage so indicates shall stop and remain stopped to allow a pedestrian to cross a roadway when the pedestrian is in the crosswalk or steps into the crosswalk and is upon the half of the roadway upon which the vehicle is traveling or when the pedestrian is approaching so closely from the opposite half of the roadway as to be in danger.